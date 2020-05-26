Enderby, B.C., closes boat launch in preparation for weekend rain, rising river level

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Enderby, B.C. has closed a boat launch in preparation for expected rain this weekend.

On Tuesday, the city’s Emergency Operations Centre issued a press release that said due to rising river levels, the boat launch on Kildonan Avenue is closed effective immediately.

The city says the weekend weather forecast is calling for 5 to 10 millimetres of rain on both Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31, which will cause the Shuswap River to swell.

“Please do not use the boat launch and follow any posted signs or barricades,” the city said in its press release.

It added that the Shuswap River is expected to swell from May 31 to June 2, but after next Tuesday, river levels will recede slightly.

The city says the river is currently flowing at 380.8 cubic metres a second, but will moderately increasing to 402.6 cubic metres/second on Friday, May 29.

However, as rain arrives, flows are projected to increase rapidly, peaking at 517.4 cubic meteres/second on June 2.

“Given the forecast, the city is advising property owners to take steps to protect their property,” said the press release.

The city says free sand and sandbags are available outside the public works yard at 2308 McGowan Street. Residents must bring their own shovel.

In related news, city hall in Enderby has reopened for its regular tax-season hours. Enhanced sanitation, occupancy limits, a plexiglass screen, and other measures have been implemented at city hall.

