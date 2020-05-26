Worker at north London, Ont., Petro-Canada tests positive for novel coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A worker at the Petro-Canada gas station at Adelaide Street North and Sunningdale Road in London, Ont. has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said Tuesday.

The employee last worked at the location on Sunday, May 24, and “has since been diagnosed and begun their period of self-isolation,” Petro-Canada said in an email to Petro-Points members.

“Our thoughts and well-wishes are with them during this difficult time.”

Petro-Canada provided few other details, but noted that it had closed the store and would complete a deep-clean before reopening. Any colleagues who may have been potentially exposed were also told to self-isolate for 14 days and contact the health unit.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying you – our guests who recently used Petro‑Points at this location and our members who live nearby,” the email to customers said.

The company also announced the news in a separate Facebook post.

The news comes days after a food handler at the Real Canadian Superstore location on Oxford Street East and Gammage Street tested positive on a presumptive coronavirus test.

The worker, the Middlesex-London Health Unit said Sunday, worked in the store’s bakery between May 20 and 23. Customers who purchased baked goods that were store-prepared or store-packaged during that time were advised to toss the products in the garbage.

It was the second case to be confirmed both at the location and in the store’s bakery.

