Crime

Peterborough man charged with child sexual assault, sexual interference

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 4:00 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference involving a youth. Global News File

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference involving a youth following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, earlier this month police received information alleged historical sexual assaults involving a man and a victim who was under 16 years of age at the time of the incidents. The man and victim know each other, police said.

READ MORE: Peterborough high school teacher charged with child pornography possession

Police did not state when the alleged incidents occurred.

As a result of the investigation on Tuesday, the accused went to the police station where he was placed under arrest.

Kristopher Lesley Keith, 30, of Springbrook Drive, Peterborough, is charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 23.

Crime rate up in Peterborough
Sexual AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeSexual InterferenceHistoric Sexual AssaultKristopher Lesley Keith
