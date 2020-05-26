Bodies of three fishermen found, one missing as search continues off N.L.

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a third fisherman has been found as search and rescue officials continue looking for a fourth man missing off the south coast of Newfoundland.

Eileen Norman of St. Lawrence, N.L., who is related by marriage to three of the men who were on the fishing vessel that failed to return Monday evening, says the community is devastated.

The Canadian Coast Guard says the first body was recovered at the western end of the mouth of Placentia Bay, almost 40 kilometres from the coast.

Mark Gould, regional supervisor for search and rescue at the Maritime rescue sub-centre in St. John’s, says it appears the 12-metre fishing vessel sank, though the exact circumstances remain unclear.

He says a few pieces of the boat and the first man’s body were located early this morning.

The centre confirmed in the afternoon three bodies had been recovered.

A search was continuing for the other man from the vessel out of St. Lawrence, N.L.

The four men went missing after leaving from St. Lawrence early Monday to fish for crab.

They had been scheduled back at 8 p.m., and a search was started after a person called in a report that the vessel hadn’t returned on time.

A Cormorant helicopter, a Hercules search and rescue aircraft, an Oceanex vessel, members of the coast guard auxiliary and several coast guard vessels were involved in the search on Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard said “multiple aircraft” had joined in the search by the afternoon, and volunteer vessels from the community were also on the water searching.

(The Canadian Press)