Ottawa police arrest man accused of dragging officer from speeding vehicle

Ottawa police say they’ve arrested and charged a man in connection to a dangerous traffic stop earlier this month that reportedly saw an officer dragged alongside a speeding vehicle.

The incident occurred just before midnight on May 14 when a front-line officer pulled over a vehicle on a stretch of Montreal Road, according to an Ottawa police statement.

Police say that while the officer was talking to the driver, the vehicle suddenly accelerated, dragging the officer along at high speeds for 500 metres.

The officer was then flung off the vehicle, sustaining serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The vehicle sped away, but investigators say they connected the driver in that instance to another incident on March 18 when they say a man drove a vehicle into a park bench, abandoned it and later reported it stolen.

Ottawa police arrested the suspect without incident on Monday afternoon.

Police have charged 36-year-old Bradley Desgens with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice and unlawful possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Desgens was also charged with public mischief in relation to the March 18 incident. He was scheduled to appear in court earlier Tuesday.