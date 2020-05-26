Lumby, B.C., adds bush truck to fire department’s lifesaving fleet

Send this page to someone via email

A new wildland fire bush truck has been added to the Lumby and District Fire Department in B.C.

“This truck is replacing somewhat of a homemade solution for a bush truck. We had purchased a used pickup truck quite a few years ago and added pumping capabilities to it,” said Tony Clayton, Lumby and District Fire Department’s fire chief.

“It wasn’t a permanent solution, so we are happy to have been able to budget for and purchase a purpose-built bush truck.”

The new truck is also equipped to respond to emergency calls.

“It’s important for us to be mindful of the equipment our fire departments require and to plan for years in the future. This truck was part of their long-term plan, so it’s always good news when a vehicle arrives after being budgeted and anticipated for years,” said Kevin Acton, Lumby’s mayor.

Story continues below advertisement

The old truck will be sold once the firefighters are trained on the new one.

“This new truck gives the fire department a versatile vehicle that is capable of responding in town or out in the forest. It’s a great asset to add to their fleet,” said Rick Fairbairn, Electoral Area D’s director.

2:11 Dozens of Lumby properties on evacuation alert due to flood risk Dozens of Lumby properties on evacuation alert due to flood risk