Coronavirus: District of Coldstream reopens parks, beaches, public washrooms

All beaches and parks in Coldstream have been reopened to the public, the district announced on Friday.

The district said the decision to reopen its parks and public spaces is effective immediately.

In a press release, the district also said the announcement is part three of its phased reopening approach that first began on April 22.

According to the district:

All beach accesses are now open.

This includes, but is not limited to, Tamarack Beach, Sovereign Park Beach, Kirkland Beach, Kalavista Beach, Kalamalka Beach, Pumphouse Beach and Westkal Lake Accesses.

The Kal Beach parking lot is now open.

The Kinloch boat launch be used for both motorized and non-motorized launches.

The Westkal boat launch will be used only for non-motorized launches.

The Westkal parking lot is now open.

All parks infrastructure, except playground equipment, are now open.

This includes tennis courts and skateboard parks, but playground equipment will remain closed at this time.

Public washrooms facilities will be open as follows:

May 23, Kal Beach, Creekside & Sovereign Park

May 25, Lavington Park

The washrooms will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The Coldstream Park washroom will remained closed at this time while repair work is completed.

Maintain physical distance of at least 2 metres between yourself and others.

The district said it will continue to monitor compliance and may close its parks and public spaces if there is non-compliance.

