Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigate reported theft of car from Hwy. 401 OnRoute Service Centre in Port Hope

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 2:31 pm
Northumberland OPP are investigating the theft of a car in Port Hope.
Northumberland OPP are investigating the theft of a car in Port Hope.

Northumberland OPP are investigating the reported theft of a car from a Highway 401 OnRoute service centre in Port Hope on Monday evening.

According to OPP, the owner of a 2010 BMW left the vehicle in the parking lot of the highway’s eastbound service centre due to mechanical issues. Police say the owner returned to the lot around 7:30 p.m. and discovered the vehicle missing.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating reported theft of 2 vehicles near Bobcaygeon

The missing vehicle is described as a black four-door BMW 553i, model X15. The vehicle has an Ontario licence plate CDYL 652 and a vehicle identification number WBANV9C52AC137554.

The vehicle was reported to have been locked with the keys removed.

Anyone with information is asked to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online.

Story continues below advertisement
How to take care your vehicle during COVID-19
How to take care your vehicle during COVID-19

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Thefthighway 401Port HopeStolen CarNorthumberland OPPHwy 401Auto TheftBMWONroute
Flyers
More weekly flyers