OPP investigate reported theft of car from Hwy. 401 OnRoute Service Centre in Port Hope

Northumberland OPP are investigating the reported theft of a car from a Highway 401 OnRoute service centre in Port Hope on Monday evening.

According to OPP, the owner of a 2010 BMW left the vehicle in the parking lot of the highway’s eastbound service centre due to mechanical issues. Police say the owner returned to the lot around 7:30 p.m. and discovered the vehicle missing.

The missing vehicle is described as a black four-door BMW 553i, model X15. The vehicle has an Ontario licence plate CDYL 652 and a vehicle identification number WBANV9C52AC137554.

The vehicle was reported to have been locked with the keys removed.

Anyone with information is asked to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online.

