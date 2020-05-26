North Perth resident charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old North Perth resident is facing charges including sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a 16-year-old earlier this month.

On May 14, a 16-year-old at a residence in Listowel reported the incident to police.

Police charged the 30-year-old with uttering threats causing death or bodily harm and sexual assault.

The person been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Stratford at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement