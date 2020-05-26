Teen charged, suspect sought in high school break-and-enter: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a teenager was arrested and a second suspect fled the scene after a reported break-and-enter at London South Collegiate Institute on Friday.

Police say officers were called to the secondary school at 371 Tecumseh Ave. just before 5 p.m. Friday following reports of a “suspicious person.”

At the scene, police say officers saw a male suspect leave the school heading westbound on foot and dropping electronics as he ran. While that suspect was fleeing, police say a second male suspect was seen in the doorway of the school and was arrested.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with breaking and entering and theft and is due in court Aug. 17.

The second suspect is described by police as between 13 and 19 years of age with a slim build and wavy black hair. Police say he was wearing a black ball cap with an H on the front, a black T-shirt, black pants and white running shoes.

The street crime unit is investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).