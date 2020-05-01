Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man charged in relation to community centre break-in: police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 12:07 pm
Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Police in London Ont., say a man has been arrested in relation to a break and enter at a community centre.

On April 30, 2020, at around 11:30 p.m., police say they were contacted about someone breaking into a community centre located at 656 Elizabeth St.

Officers say they attended the area and arrested a man as he exited the community centre.

As a result, a 30-year-old London man has been charged with break and enter with intent.

The man is set to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
