Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

No plans to open cooling centres in Guelph, Waterloo Region during heat wave

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 12:27 pm
Unseasonably warm weather forecast for Montreal raises concerns for vulnerable populations
The last week of May is expected to be a scorcher in Montreal, with temperatures reaching in to the mid-thirties by Wednesday.

The City of Guelph and the Region of Waterloo say they have their hands tied when it comes to opening cooling centres during this week’s heatwave due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

All public facilities such as libraries, recreation centres and city halls have closed their doors indefinitely in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

READ MORE: First heat warning of 2020 issued for Guelph area, Waterloo Region

These facilities are usually open to the public during heat warnings, but that won’t be the case during the high temperatures expected to last through Wednesday.

“Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has suggested we keep city facilities, pools and splash pads closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” a City of Guelph spokesperson said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

Waterloo Region said it is in the same boat as Guelph and don’t have any plans to open cooling centres or pools and splash pads.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Both the public health units for Guelph and Waterloo Region are encouraging residents to take precautions during the heat by avoiding exposure to the sun and staying hydrated.

Residents are also asked to check on older adults, people with chronic health conditions, children and infants because they are at a greater risk of heat-related illness.

Officials say those who don’t have air conditioning in their homes should stay in the coolest room and take cold showers.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who go outside are reminded to maintain social distancing and avoid gathering in groups of five or more.

READ MORE: Lockdown 2.0? Case spikes could lead to more coronavirus restrictions

People are also being told to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include dizziness, fainting, nausea, headache, rapid heartbeat and extreme thirst.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphHeat WarningWaterloo RegionHeatwavecooling centresGuelph heat warningCoronavirus cooling centreGuelph cooling centres closedWaterloo cooling centres closedWaterloo heating warning
Flyers
More weekly flyers