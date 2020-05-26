Menu

Crime

Peterborough man found unconscious behind the wheel charged with drug-impaired driving: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 9:42 am
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man is facing a drug-impaired driving charge. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man has been arrested for the second time this month and charged with drug-impaired driving.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of an unconscious man in a vehicle at a Lansdowne Street West gas station.

READ MORE: Peterborough man found asleep at the wheel charged with drug-impaired driving — police

Police say officers arrived at the scene and found the vehicle running and a man in the driver’s seat. Officers were able to rouse the driver.

Through the investigation, which included the use of a drug recognition expert, police say officers determined the man was impaired by a drug.

Jonathan William Quigley, 31, of Goodfellow Road was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 23, police said Tuesday.

Quigley was also arrested on a similar charge on May 6.

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
