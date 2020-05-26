Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain at Somerset–Bridlewood Station

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a CTrain near the Somerset–Bridlewood Station.

Calgary police said the pedestrian – a man who was approximately 40-years-old — was hit just north of the LRT station at around 4 a.m.

Calgary police investigate a death at the Somerset–Bridlewood CTrain station on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Global News / Lauren Pullen

The incident prompted Calgary Transit to close the Somerset–Bridlewood Station.

Shuttle buses will instead be operating between the Somerset–Bridlewood and Fish Creek–Lacombe stations.

#CTRiders UPDATE: Due to a Calgary Police Matter, Somerset station is closed this morning. Trains will not be servicing Somerset station. Shuttle buses will be travelling between Somerset-Shawnessy-Fish Creek. Trains will begin and end at Fish Creek. #REDLINE pic.twitter.com/wuLDfpL5dy — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) May 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re just in preliminary stages of our investigation,” Sgt. Steve Campbell told Global News. “We still have to inspect full scene do reconstruction point of view.”

Campbell said the area where the pedestrian was hit is surrounded by fences with no crosswalks nearby, and they’re hoping going through CCTV footage from the CTrain platform at the Somerset–Bridlewood Station may give them more information about what happened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

With files from Lauren Pullen