Coronavirus: Despite pandemic, Vernon, B.C., drama students not calling curtains on opening act

Just like the tight-knit Addams Family who have a love of the mysterious and macabre, Seaton Secondary School’s cast for the musical portrayal of the family has a special bond.

“I was so excited to see them; they are such amazing kids and I miss them a lot,” said Lana O’Brien, Seaton Secondary School drama teacher.

In honour of what would have been their opening night of the musical production, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic on May 21, 26 members of the cast performed the opening number at the school field When You’re an Addams.

The dance moves are adjusted to make sure everyone was at least six metres apart.

“There is a fair amount of contact actually [originally] in the first number,” said Delaney O’Brien, Morticia and co-choreographer.

“We had them all line up first of all in social distance lines, and from there we tried to incorporate different shapes that would look good.”

The group pulled off socially-distanced dancing like the bunny hop, twist and the rigor mortis.

“They were so excellent as pulling together as the team that they are and really caring about each other and wanting so desperately to do something fun together,” said Lana O’Brien.

The get-together was a special moment for the graduating students who missed their opportunity to be on stage for the last time.

“It’s just very heartbreaking to not be able to have that final bow on stage that everybody talks about,” said Savanah Froste, Granny Frump.

The cast of Seaton Secondary School’s The Addams Family will get another chance, their drama teacher plans on restaging the play next spring and this year’s graduating students will be allowed to return to their roles if they are still in town.

