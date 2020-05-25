Coronavirus: Edmonton business struggles to get answers from province to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

While some businesses have reopened in Edmonton, others say they’re having trouble getting the answers they need to reopen.

On May 11, the province unveiled its Alberta Biz Connect website to help all businesses figure out how to reopen safely. It includes guidelines for any industry that’s part of Phase 1.

For specific questions, businesses were encouraged to email for help.

It has been 15 days since Rob Davy, owner of Laser City, sent an email to the Alberta government’s website and he says he still hasn’t received a reply answering any of his questions on how to reopen.

“We emailed (bizconnect@gov.ab.ca). We said: here’s our situation, we want to do this, we want to do our in-person day camps, we’ve read the sheets, we’re doing online day camps right now but we want to do in-person – how do we do that?” Davy said.

“Getting back to these business owners and letting them know how to reopen their business should almost be one of the government’s top priorities,” Davy said. Tweet This

The province said it has provided extensive information to business owners. In a statement to Global News, minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism, Tanya Fir, said:

“Sector-specific and general workplace guidelines, PPE providers, answers to commonly-asked questions and the ability to ask questions specific to their businesses.”

“We have also added additional staff in light of the high level of interest, which has increased our rate of response in recent days,” the statement said.

But Davy said every day Laser City stays closed is thousands of dollars lost.

“There’s an opportunity right now for us as a business to start making some money, bring back some of our employees, but also to help parents and kids out by giving them something to do.

“Day camps were included in Phase 1,” Davy said.

Alberta premier Jason Kenney said the province is on track for the Phase 2 of relaunch, which would include movie theatres, libraries and more personal services.

That target date is June 19 if progress and the current direction of the COVID-19 numbers continues throughout the Alberta.

