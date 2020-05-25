Hamilton reports two new COVID-19 cases, getting a test requires appointment says MOH

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., added two more cases of COVID-19 to its overall total of 647 cases on Monday. The city reported 640 confirmed positive cases and seven probable.

During an update, the city’s medical officer of health said the latest deaths connected to COVID-19 were revealed over the weekend, both of them patients from the Rosslyn retirement home.

“One had passed away on the 20th of May. That was an 84-year-old gentleman. And on the 22nd of May, a 79-year-old female resident from the Rosslyn did pass away,” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson

As of Monday, the city has seven outbreaks at two long-term care homes (Blackadar Continuing Care, and Macassa Lodge), four retirement residences (Aberdeen Gardens, Alexander Place, Desmond & Peggy Little Retirement home, and the Rosslyn) and the COVID-19 unit at Hamilton General Hospital.

Richardson says infection prevention strategies and screenings of residents and staff are on-going at four institutions — Montgomery Lodge on Main Street East, Dundas Place retirement home, Cathmar Manor on Catharine St North, and Northview Senior’s Residence on Aikman Avenue — after orders were issued recently by public health.

In accordance with Doug Ford’s announcement on Sunday, Richardson said the city is working with the province to expand testing for people who are not showing symptoms but believe they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The medical officer of health says that broader testing is directed at essential workers, including health-care employees, grocery clerks or gas station attendants, who see many people over the course of the day.

Since the premier’s announcement, the city has seen an uptick in the number of calls’ to public health inquiring about or booking an appointment for COVID-19 tests, according to Richardson, who hinted that the city will likely have to take on partners to support the increase in testing.

In the meantime, the city’s testing centres are only providing tests to those who have had a referral from a doctor, Hamilton public health or Telehealth Ontario.

“For those sites, we are continuing to book the appointments. It’s just a better way for us to manage the number of people in line and to make sure people get through quickly,” Richardson said.

Hamilton hospitals say, in all, they have 63 COVID-19 patients in care units — 31 at Hamilton Health Sciences and 32 at St. Joseph’s hospitals.

Four hundred-twenty-one of the city’s 647 COVID-19 cases — or 65 per cent — have been resolved.

Niagara Region reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

On Monday, Niagara public health reported just two new cases of COVID-19. The region has a total of 633, with more than three-quarters of their total cases — 494 — resolved.

The region reported another death on Monday — a Niagara resident who died in hospital on Sunday. Forty-seven of the region’s 58 deaths have been connected to long-term care homes or retirement residences.

The region has eight current outbreaks at four long-term-care homes (Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie, Kilean Lodge in Grimsby, Royal Rose Place in Welland, Tufford Nursing Home in St Catharines ), three retirement homes (Albright Centre in Lincoln, West Park Health Centre in St. Catharines, Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls), and at one unit of the Greater Niagara General Hospital.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases as of May 15. The region has 210 total lab-confirmed cases and 31 deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk reported two more outbreaks at retirement homes as of Friday. Two staff members at Norview Lodge and one at Cedarwood Village — both in Simcoe — tested positive for COVID-19 and are in self-isolation.

HNHU says 93 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

Halton Region reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported seven new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday. The region now has 694 total cases with 619 confirmed positive cases and 75 probable ones.

Public health says 521 cases have now been resolved.

The region has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 with 11 connected to a confirmed outbreak at an institution.

Halton’s six outbreaks — all at long-term care homes — including Brant Centre, West Oak Village, Wyndham Manor, Bennett Centre, Creek Way Village, and Extendicare Halton Hills.

Seventy-eight of the region’s cases have been connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

Brant County reports fourth COVID-19 death

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported it’s fourth death since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

A 50-year-old man is the first death in the region since April 18. BCHU have not yet determined how the deceased contracted the virus, according to the county’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke,

The region has 108 confirmed cases with four people receiving care in a hospital.

The county has no institutional or community outbreaks and 93 total resolved cases.

