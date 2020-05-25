Pasqua South Medical Centre in Regina closes abruptly, moving to east end

Send this page to someone via email

Patients at Pasqua South Medical Centre in Regina are left wondering after the clinic shut down suddenly.

On Saturday, the medical centre posted to Facebook addressing the situation.

“We understand there is much confusion and many questions. As of now we are unable to disclose much information,” the post read.

It said that a new management company took over the clinic on Nov. 1, 2019, to help manage everyday operations and to give Dr. Tomi Mitchell, the owner, a much-needed break.

“Unfortunately things didn’t work out. The doctors and staff were all blindsided by this (closure) as well. We were not told of the clinic closing until the morning of May 21,” the post continued.

Emails have been sent to all of the clinic’s patients as staff work “day and night to try and pick up the pieces.”

“We ask that everyone … please be patient during this transition. We will be keeping you up to date on as much information as we can,” the post said.

The clinic said its new address is 3275 Quance St. and that it is working on a new website. As for appointments, it said they are mainly doing them by telephone. In some instances, it will do in-person appointments.

More to come.