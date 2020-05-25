Menu

Body recovered near West Vancouver’s Ambleside Park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 2:50 pm
Updated May 25, 2020 3:03 pm
Police and the coroner remain on scene in West Vancouver Monday.
Police and the coroner remain on scene in West Vancouver Monday.

A body was recovered near Ambleside Park in West Vancouver Sunday.

The pier, at the foot of 14th Street, remains behind yellow tape Monday as police and the coroner continue their investigation. 

Const. Kevin Goodmurphy of the West Vancouver Police Department said assisted with the recovery of a body that was discovered in the water under the Lions Gate Bridge. There is nothing to indicate the incident was diving-related or any kind of a diving accident, he said, and there is no indication of foul play.

 

