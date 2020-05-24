Coronavirus: Montreal long-term care employee dies from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Another Montreal long-term care employee has died after contracting COVID-19, confirmed the CIUSSS of Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal on Sunday.

The man in his 40s died Thursday, said Racha-Michèle Asso, media relations officer for the CIUSSS, adding that his family has decided not to identify him publicly.

He had worked for five years as a beneficiary at the Montreal Chinese Hospital, a long-term care hospital in downtown Montreal. From the beginning of the health crisis he began volunteering in care homes to help the province grapple with the crisis.

“He contracted the virus while he was helping out at (a care) centre,” said Asso.

He had been fighting for his life in intensive care for five weeks, adds the director of human resources and communications of the CIUSSS, Marie-Claude Lévesque.

Colleagues learned the sad news Friday evening.

“He was very much appreciated. He was always smiling, devoted. He raised his hand to help,” Lévesque said. “This (is a harsh reminder) that we must all more than ever continue to be vigilant.”

