Head-on collision closes Highway 97A near Enderby, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted May 24, 2020 2:04 pm
Updated May 24, 2020 2:15 pm
The Vernon-Sicamous highway was closed in both directions through Enderby, B.C., on Sunday morning after a serious head-on collision. .
The Vernon-Sicamous highway was closed in both directions through Enderby, B.C., on Sunday morning after a serious head-on collision. . Google Maps

A serious head-on collision shut down Highway 97A in both directions near Enderby, B.C. in the North Okanagan on Sunday morning.

Police said a two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 7 a.m. in the 100 block of George Street.

Given the seriousness of the collision, the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services have been called out to assist with the investigation, said Cpl. Tania Finn of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital by BC Ambulance Service with serious non-life threatening injuries, police said.

RCMP remain on scene and continue to investigate the cause of the incident.

As of Sunday morning, northbound traffic was being re-routed at Fortune Road and southbound traffic at Knight Avenue.

DriveBC says Highway 97A, also known as the Vernon-Sicamous Highway, is closed in both directions and to expect delays in the area as vehicles bypass the scene via detours.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is looking at changes to Highway 97A through Enderby to accommodate additional traffic.

