One dead, one critically injured in Niagara Falls ATV incident

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a tragic all-terrain vehicle (ATV) incident near Niagara Falls.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, police say emergency personal were called to the area of Crowland Avenue and Ridge Road for a report of an ATV accident.

Officers arrived to find two women, one 18 years old, the other 17, both from Niagara Falls, had been thrown from the vehicle.

Niagara EMS paramedics treated and transported both victims to a local hospital where the 18-year-old died of her injuries.

Police say the 17-year-old remains in critical condition.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation by detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, the Forensic Service Unit, the Traffic Enforcement Unit and the office of the coroner.

