Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Chilliwack

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a man died following an officer-involved shooting in Chilliwack.

The Independent Investigations Office says police were called to a home in the 46000 block of Christina Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, to reports of a man with a firearm.

The IIO says the man allegedly shot at police when they arrived. Police then called in the Emergency Response Team (ERT).

IIO chief civilian director Ronald MacDonald said the shooting followed about six hours of attempted negotiations with police.

“We’re still trying to confirm the reports of him having a firearm, so I can’t speak to the details of whether there is just the one or it might have been multiple firearms as well,” said MacDonald.

“We will, of course, be canvassing for witnesses in the area and any evidence they may have at video or audio or things that they saw. Right now, we’re busily conducting a forensic examination of the scene.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP confirmed that shots were fired by police during an “interaction” with the man.

“The man exited the home during the interaction and then returned inside. A robot was deployed by police to safely conduct a search the home,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a statement.

“The man was found unresponsive inside. Despite life saving measures performed by emergency medical crews at the scene he died.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video is asked to contact the IIO.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night, RCMP told residents of the Christina Drive-area to stay in their homes ‘for safety reasons’ as they respond to a firearms call in the area.

No officers have been reported injured.

“This is a very high risk situation and all police efforts are being directed to bring this incident to a safe conclusion,” Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

Chilliwack RCMP are currently responding to an unfolding police incident on Christina Drive in Chilliwack. Residents of the Christina Drive area are advised to stay inside their homes. For safety reasons, do NOT share incident details / police locations on social media. — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) May 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Vrolyk said there was a heavy police presence in the area, including Emergency Response Teams and air teams.

READ MORE: String of explosive car fires under investigation by Chilliwack RCMP