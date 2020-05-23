Human remains found near Quesnel confirmed as missing man Louis Korkowski

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Quesnel have confirmed that human remains found in a remote area earlier this month are those of Louis Korkowski.

Korkowski was reported missing after being possibly abducted on May 4, and police suspect criminality in his death.

Police say the remains were found around 2:30 p.m., on May 6, about 40 kilometres west of Quesnel near the Nazko Highway.

Investigators were following a lead into Korkowski’s death when they found the remains.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the death.

Police are now looking for information on Korkowski’s whereabouts in the days leading up to the discovery.

Investigators are also looking for information on two vehicles that could be linked to the case.

Both were seen in the area of Sylvia’s Cafe in the 5600 block of Nazko Highway just after 9 p.m., on May 4.

One is a 2003 green Ford Explorer with the B.C. licence plate KF087R and a dent in the passenger door. The vehicle has a roof rack, black tinted windows, grey, five-spoke rims and chrome body trim.

The other vehicle is a 2007 grey Toyota Matrix with black paint and peeling damage to the roof. It has sticker residue on the passenger-side door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quesnel RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.