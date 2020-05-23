Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake was detected off the west coast of Vancouver Island Friday night.

Earthquakes Canada said it struck 129 kilometres west of Port Alice just before 7:15 p.m., at a depth of eight kilometres.

It was originally recorded at a magnitude of 4.6, but later upgraded to 4.9.

Earthquakes Canada said there were no reports of damage, and no tsunami expected.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was reported on May 9 near Port Hardy, also off of Vancouver Island, along with a 4.3 on March 3.

Around Christmas Day, nine earthquakes were recorded in the area as well.

