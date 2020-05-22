Menu

Sports

Canadian Elite Basketball League looks at resuming play with 1-site tournament in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2020 6:25 pm
Updated May 22, 2020 6:27 pm
The Edmonton Stingers played their home opener on Friday night.
The Edmonton Stingers played their home opener on Friday night. Eric Beck/ Global News

The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is considering a single-site tournament in Ontario as it looks for a way to resume playing after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the start of its second season.

In a release Friday, the league said it hasn’t ruled out any path to getting back on the court but is currently focused on the tournament option.

The league said it is also awaiting a decision on a request it made to the federal government earlier this month for $5 million in relief money.

Four of the CEBL’s seven teams — Guelph, Hamilton, Niagara (St. Catharines) and Ottawa — are in Ontario. The other teams are based in Saskatoon, Edmonton and Abbotsford, B.C.

Saskatchewan Rattlers look to build on successful first season
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Edmonton sportsSportsBasketballCEBLCanadian Elite Basketball LeagueEdmonton StingersCanadian BasketballCEBL coronavirusCEBL COVID-19
