2 new coronavirus cases in Peterborough area, health unit reports

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough Public Health has reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus for its jurisdiction on Friday.

In its daily update release at 4:40 p.m., the health unit says there are now 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19, two more than was reported on Thursday for Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The health unit now has eight active cases, which includes an outbreak at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Sixty-nine of the cases overall have now been resolved – approximately 87 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

More than 7,000 people have now been tested for coronavirus, the report states.