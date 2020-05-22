Menu

Health

2 new coronavirus cases in Peterborough area, health unit reports

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 5:21 pm
Updated May 22, 2020 5:22 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario lagging behind other provinces in contact tracing
WATCH: The provincial government is unable to identify the source of exposure for two-thirds of reported COVID-19 cases in Ontario this month, which likely shows a spike in community spread. Travis Dhanraj reports.

Peterborough Public Health has reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus  for its jurisdiction on Friday.

In its daily update release at 4:40 p.m., the health unit says there are now 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19, two more than was reported on Thursday for Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Peterborough Public Health completes testing in all seniors residences

The health unit now has eight active cases, which includes an outbreak at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough.

Sixty-nine of the cases overall have now been resolved – approximately 87 per cent.

 

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

More than 7,000 people have now been tested for coronavirus, the report states.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Peterborough reopening outdoor recreation facilities for limited, casual use

 

