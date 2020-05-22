No new cases of cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. as province relaxes restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The province has had 27 cases, and all are recovered.

The province is moving to the next phase of its Renew PEI Together plan.

Indoor gatherings of up to five people and outdoor gatherings of no more than 10 people from different households are now allowed.

1:49 Summer weather arrives in the Maritimes Summer weather arrives in the Maritimes

Retail businesses can open when they are ready.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the province must proceed with caution and ensure that public health measures are followed.

