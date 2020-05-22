Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

No new cases of cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. as province relaxes restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2020 3:09 pm
Updated May 22, 2020 3:10 pm
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is recognized by the Speaker in the House of Commons following Question Period Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Ottawa.
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is recognized by the Speaker in the House of Commons following Question Period Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Ottawa. The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld

Prince Edward Island is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The province has had 27 cases, and all are recovered.

READ MORE: IWK relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, visitors remain prohibited

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province is moving to the next phase of its Renew PEI Together plan.

Indoor gatherings of up to five people and outdoor gatherings of no more than 10 people from different households are now allowed.

Summer weather arrives in the Maritimes
Summer weather arrives in the Maritimes

Retail businesses can open when they are ready.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the province must proceed with caution and ensure that public health measures are followed.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Prince Edward IslandPEIP.E.I.Dennis KingDr. Heather MorrisonHeather Morrisoncoronavirus PEICOVID-19 PEIRenew PEI Together
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.