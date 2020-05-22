Calgary issues high streamflow advisory for Elbow River

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary issued a high streamflow advisory for the Elbow River on Friday, warning that water flow rates have spiked over the last few days due to heavy rainfall.

In the advisory, city officials asked Calgarians to “use extra caution in and around the river during this time.”

“Where there’s water, there’s risk,” Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke said. “These elevated flow rates dramatically increase the risk to those who are in and around the Elbow River and so we are issuing this advisory.”

While the advisory is in place, the city is asking Calgarians to be careful around riverbanks which may have become eroded and destabilized, keep children and pets away from the water and remove lawn furniture from homes near the river bank.

The rising water levels may cause some pathways in low-lying areas to be closed, the city warned.

More information on pathway closures can be found on the City of Calgary’s website.