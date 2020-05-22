Driver of blue BMW sought by Calgary police after deadly motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a potential witness to a deadly motorcycle crash last weekend.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, on northbound Macleod Trail at Spiller Road Southeast.

According to police, the motorcycle was heading north when it hit the metal roadside barrier, killing the driver.

In a Friday news release, police said CCTV footage from the area shows a vehicle believed to be a distinctive, bright blue, newer model, three or four series BMW sedan travelling near the motorcyclist at the time of the collision.

“The vehicle is not believed to be involved in the collision but may have valuable information to assist in the investigation,” police stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.