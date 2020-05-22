Menu

Crime

Driver of blue BMW sought by Calgary police after deadly motorcycle crash

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 1:34 pm
Updated May 22, 2020 2:29 pm
A man was killed after a single-motorcycle crash in Calgary on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
A man was killed after a single-motorcycle crash in Calgary on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Tim Webber/Global News

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a potential witness to a deadly motorcycle crash last weekend.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, on northbound Macleod Trail at Spiller Road Southeast.

According to police, the motorcycle was heading north when it hit the metal roadside barrier, killing the driver.

READ MORE: Man dead after single-motorcycle crash in Calgary

In a Friday news release, police said CCTV footage from the area shows a vehicle believed to be a distinctive, bright blue, newer model, three or four series BMW sedan travelling near the motorcyclist at the time of the collision.

“The vehicle is not believed to be involved in the collision but may have valuable information to assist in the investigation,” police stated.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

