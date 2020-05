Send this page to someone via email

A man died after losing control and crashing his motorcycle in Calgary on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the single-motorcycle collision on Macleod Trail S.E. and Spiller Road S.E. before 4 p.m.

The man, for whom police declined to provide an age, was taken to Foothills Medical Centre where he died.

Officers closed Macleod Trail S.E. as they investigated.

