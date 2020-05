Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist in his 50s is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calgary on Saturday, according to police and EMS.

Officers said the collision happened in the 3000 block of 114 Avenue S.E. at 6 p.m.

EMS said the man died at the scene.

Roads were closed as police investigated.

