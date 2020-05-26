2020 Canadian Screen Awards winners: Rumina Daya wins for Global BC’s News Hour at 6

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Screen Awards began its series of virtual presentations on Monday night, honouring excellence in Canadian film and television — and Global BC has already racked up a win.

Global BC News Hour at 6’s Rumina Daya has a win for Best Local Reporter, with the show also earning a nomination for Best Local Newscast.

Following the cancellation of all Canadian Screen Week events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala, the Canadian Academy found an alternative way to celebrate the nominees and announce the winners of the awards.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television have eight pre-taped online shows that will be live-streamed from May 25 through May 28 on the academy’s website and its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

Presenters include Will & Grace actor Eric McCormack and Toronto Raptors sports announcer Herbie Kuhn, among others, who will be announced in the lead-up to the virtual presentations.

Nominees have been encouraged to gather virtually to watch the announcements together, and winners are likewise encouraged to upload footage of their “winning moments” and acceptance speeches onto their social platform of choice with the hashtag #CdnScreenAwardWinner.

The virtual presentations are live-streamed on the Canadian Academy’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels as well as academy.ca.

Mary Kills People, Global’s end-of-life drama, received 11 nods, while the network’s hit reality TV series Big Brother Canada earned three nominations, including one for Best Reality Series.

5:06 Coronavirus outbreak: Big Brother Canada ends season early Coronavirus outbreak: Big Brother Canada ends season early

Global National was recognized as a nominee for Best National Newscast, along with anchors Dawna Friesen, who was nominated for Best National Reporter.

Jason Priestley from Private Eyes is up against Dan and Eugene Levy for the Best Lead Actor award, among others.

ET Canada is nominated for two awards, including Best News Entertainment Series. Additionally, HGTV’s Island of Bryan has received four award nominations overall.

2:59 Island of Bryan returns for Season 2 Island of Bryan returns for Season 2

Here is the list of awards in the major categories for both TV and film presented during 2020’s Canadian Screen Awards’ series of virtual presentation. (Check back for the updated list from May 25-29)

CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS FOR BROADCAST NEWS (Announced on May 25)

Best Local Reporter

WINNER: Rumina Daya (Global BC News Hour at 6)

Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information

WINNER: W5: The Narco Riviera CTV (Bell Media) (CTV W5) Avery Haines

Best Photography, News or Information

WINNER: CBC News: The National – Dying Glaciers CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Jared Thomas

Best National Reporter

WINNER: CBC News: The National CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Paul Hunter

Best News or Information Segment

WINNER: CBC News: The National – Scars Left Behind CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Best News

Best News or Information Program

WINNER: W5: The Baby in the Snow CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV W5)

Best News or Information Series

WINNER: The Fifth Estate CBC (CBC) (CBC News)

Best Live News Special

WINNER: D-Day Remembered: The 75th Anniversary CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News)

Best News Anchor, Local

WINNER: CBC Ottawa News at 6 CBC Ottawa (CBC) (CBC Ottawa) Lucy van Oldenbarneveld, Adrian Harewood

Best News Anchor, National

WINNER: CBC News: The National CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang, Ian Hanomansing

Best Local Newscast

WINNER: CityNews Citytv (Rogers Media) (Citytv)

Best National Newscast

WINNER: CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News)

CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS FOR SPORTS PROGRAMMING

Best Sports Host

WINNER: 2019 Free Agent Frenzy TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) James Duthie

Best Direction, Live Sports Event

WINNER: 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals – Raptors vs 76ers Game 7: The Kawhi Shot Sportsnet (Rogers Media) (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Chris Phillips

Best Live Sports Event

Sponsor | Dome Productions

WINNER: 2019 NBA Finals Game 6 TSN (Bell Media) (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Paul Graham, Aaron Lafontaine, Dan Gladman

Best Sports Opening

WINNER: Bob Cole’s Final Game – Toronto/Montreal Game Sportsnet (Rogers Media) (Sportsnet) Ed Hall, Joshua Wilder, Jeff Shelegy, Jamie Hodgson, Tom Watkins, Chris Nasso

Best Sports Feature Segment

WINNER: Charlie Montoyo: Niño de Oro Sportsnet (Rogers Media) (Sportsnet) George Skoutakis, Jeremy McElhanney, Devon Burns, Jason McKinnon, Stephen Brunt, Marc LeBlanc

Best Sports Analyst

WINNER: Bobsleigh World Championships – Men’s Final CBC (CBC) (CBC Sports) Helen Upperton

Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer

WINNER: TSN (Bell Media) (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Matt Devlin

Best Sports Program or Series

WINNER: 29 Forever TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) Josh Shiaman, Simon Garan, Mike Farrell, Ryan Rishaug, Darren Oliver, Kevin Fallis, Roy Janke

CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS FOR DOCUMENTARY AND FACTUAL

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program

Sponsor | Rogers Group of Funds

WINNER: Mr. Jane and Finch CBC (CBC) (Oya Media Group) Alison Duke, Ngardy Conteh George

Best Immersive Experience – Non-Fiction

Sponsor | Independent Production Fund

WINNER: Traveling While Black (Felix & Paul Studios, Traveling while Black Inc.) Roger Ross Williams, Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael, Ayesha Nadarajah, Stephane Rituit, Bonnie Nelson Schwartz, Ryan Horrigan, Jihan Robinson, Lina Srivastava, Sebastian Sylwan

Best Immersive Experience – Fiction

Sponsor | Independent Production Fund

WINNER: Gymnasia (Felix & Paul Studios, National Film Board of Canada) Chris Lavis, Maciek Szczerbowski, Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael, Dana Dansereau, Loc Dao, Rob McLaughlin, Stephane Rituit, Patrick Watson

Best Production, Interactive

Sponsor | Independent Production Fund

WINNER: Super Queeroes (CBC Arts) Peter Knegt, Mercedes Grundy, Oliver Skinner, Reiko Milley, Eleanor Knowles, Jeff Hume, Lucius Dechausay, Kiah Welsh, Jonathan Busch, Allison Cake, Andrew D’Cruz

Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction

Sponsor | Independent Production Fund

WINNER: Canada’s a Drag (CBC Arts) Peter Knegt, Mercedes Grundy, Andrew D’Cruz, Romeo Candido

Best Short Documentary | Meilleur court métrage documentaire

Sponsor | Commanditaire | Hot Docs

WINNER: Take Me to Prom – Andrew Moir

Best Direction, Documentary Program

WINNER: Finding the Secret Path CBC (CBC) (Secret Path 2 Inc.) Mike Downie

Best Direction, Documentary Series

WINNER: Engraved on a Nation: On the Line TSN (Bell Media) (Clique Pictures) Juliet Lammers, Lorraine Price

Best Direction, Factual

WINNER: Future History – Awaken/Goshkoziwin APTN (APTN) (Redcloud Studios) Jennifer Podemski

Best Writing, Documentary

WINNER: Mr. Jane and Finch CBC (CBC) (Oya Media Group) Alison Duke, Ngardy Conteh George

Best Writing, Factual

WINNER: Still Standing – Churchill CBC (CBC) (Frantic Films) Jonny Harris, Fraser Young, Graham Chittenden, Steve Dylan

Best Sound, Non-Fiction

WINNER: Remarkable Rabbits CBC (CBC) (Remarkable Rabbits Inc.) Jane Tattersall, Sue Conley, Lou Solakofski, Andy Malcolm, Sandra Fox

Best Original Music, Non-Fiction

WINNER: The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ken Myhr

Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research

WINNER: The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ricki Gurwitz

Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research

WINNER: The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ricki Gurwitz

Best Picture Editing, Documentary

WINNER: Engraved on a Nation: On the Line TSN (Bell Media) (Clique Pictures) Pauline Decroix

Best Picture Editing, Factual

WINNER: The Fifth Estate – Murder in the Jungle CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Aileen McBride

Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary

WINNER: Sophie Leblond, Pedro Pires, Sylvia de Angelis – Alexandre le fou

Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary

WINNER: Pedro Ruiz – Havana, from on high

Best Photography, Documentary or Factual

WINNER: In the Making – Rebecca Belmore CBC (CBC) (White Pine Pictures) Maya Bankovic, Ann Tipper

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series

WINNER: Finding the Secret Path CBC (CBC) (Secret Path 2 Inc.) Mike Downie, Gord Downie, Patrick Downie, Patrick Sambrook, Stuart Coxe, Craig Baines, Norma Mendoza

Best History Documentary Program or Series

WINNER: The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ric Esther Bienstock, Ricki Gurwitz, Randi Kirshenbaum, Jeff Sackman, Berry Meyerowitz, Jordan Nahmias

Best Factual Series

WINNER: Disasters at Sea Discovery Channel (Bell Media) (Exploration Production Inc.) Kelly McKeown, Marianne Kushmaniuk, Alix MacDonald

Best Documentary Program

WINNER: To the Worlds CBC (CBC) (Bountiful Films) Maureen Palmer, Helen Slinger, Wendy Ord

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series

WINNER: A Day in the Life of Earth CBC (CBC) (Yap Films) Elliott Halpern, Elizabeth Trojian

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary

Sponsor | Commanditaire | Rogers Group of Funds

WINNER: nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up – Tasha Hubbard, George Hupka, Jon Montes, Bonnie Thompson, Kathy Avrich-Johnson, David Christensen, Janice Dawe

—

Best Drama Series

Anne with an E

Cardinal

Coroner

Mary Kills People

Vikings

Best Comedy Series

Jann

Kim’s Convenience

Letterkenny

Schitt’s Creek

Workin’ Moms

Best Entertainment News Series

Entertainment Tonight Canada

ETalk

ETalk Presents: TIFF 2018

Best Reality Series

The Amazing Race Canada

Big Brother Canada

Blown Away

The Great Canadian Baking Show

Top Chef Canada

Best Lifestyle Series

Home to Win

Island of Bryan

Mary’s Kitchen Crush

Property Brothers

Where to I Do?

Best Local Newscast

CBC Ottawa News at 6

CBC Windsor News at 6

City News

Global BC News Hour at 6

Best National Newscast

APTN National News

CBC News: The National

CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme

Global National

Best National Newscast Melissa Ridgen, Dennis Ward (APTN National News)

Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang, Ian Hanomansing (CBC News: The National)

Lisa LaFlamme (CTV National News With Lisa LaFlamme)

Dawna Friesen (Global National) Best Lead Actor (Drama Series) Peter Mooney (Burden of Truth)

Billy Campbell (Cardinal)

Jerry O’Connell (Carter)

Roger Cross (Coroner)

Shawn Doyle (Unspeakable) Best Lead Actress (Drama Series) Amybeth McNulty (Anne with An E)

Karine Vanasse (Cardinal)

Serinda Swan (Coroner)

Lauren Lee Smith (Frankie Drake Mysteries)

Caroline Dhavernas (Mary Kills People) Best Lead Actor (Comedy Series) Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience)

Jared Keeso (Letterkenny)

Jason Priestley (Private Eyes)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) Best Lead Actress (Comedy Series) Jann Arden (Jann)

Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience)

Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) Best Lifestyle Host John Catucci (Big Food Bucket List)

Sangita Patel (Home to Win)

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Island of Bryan)

Mary Berg (Mary’s Kitchen Crush)

Drew and Jonathan Silver Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home) Best Motion Picture Annie at 13,000 ft.

Antigone

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

The Twentieth Century

White Lie Best Lead Actor (Film) Gilbert Sicotte (And the Birds Rained Down)

Ryan McDonald (Black Conflux)

Mark O’Brien (Goalie)

Marc-André Grondin (Mafia Inc.)

Dan Beirne (The Twentieth Century) Best Lead Actress (Film) Deragh Campbell (Annie at 13,000 ft.)

Nahéma Ricci (Antigone)

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open)

Violet Nelson (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open)

Kacey Rohl (White Lie) Best Supporting Actor (Film) Rémy Girard (And the Birds Rained Down)

Matt Johnson (Annie at 13,000 ft.)

Andy McQueen (Disappearance at Clifton Hill)

Daniel Stern (James Vs. His Future Self)

Douglas Grégoire (Kuessipan) Best Supporting Actress (Film) Leanna Chea (14 Days, 12 Nights)

Nour Belkhiria (Antigone)

Larissa Corriveau (Ghost Town Anthology)

Alison Midstokke (Happy Face)

Yamie Grégoire (Kuessipan) Best Feature-Length Documentary Alexandre Le Fou

If You Could Read My Mind

Invisible Essence: The Little Prince

Nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up

Prey

Take a look at the schedule for the series of virtual presentations:

Monday, May 25, 2020

7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Broadcast News

7:30 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Sports Programming

8 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Documentary and Factual

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Children’s and Youth Programming, presented by Shaw Rocket Fund

7:30 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Lifestyle and Reality

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Crafts in Scripted Programs

8 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Scripted Programs and Performance

Thursday, May 28, 2020

7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Cinematic Arts

—

Global News and Global TV are both properties of Corus Entertainment.