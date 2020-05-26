2020 Canadian Screen Awards winners: Rumina Daya wins for Global BC’s News Hour at 6

The Canadian Screen Awards began its series of virtual presentations on Monday night, honouring excellence in Canadian film and television — and Global BC has already racked up a win.
Global BC News Hour at 6’s Rumina Daya has a win for Best Local Reporter, with the show also earning a nomination for Best Local Newscast.
Following the cancellation of all Canadian Screen Week events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala, the Canadian Academy found an alternative way to celebrate the nominees and announce the winners of the awards.
The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television have eight pre-taped online shows that will be live-streamed from May 25 through May 28 on the academy’s website and its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.
Presenters include Will & Grace actor Eric McCormack and Toronto Raptors sports announcer Herbie Kuhn, among others, who will be announced in the lead-up to the virtual presentations.
Nominees have been encouraged to gather virtually to watch the announcements together, and winners are likewise encouraged to upload footage of their “winning moments” and acceptance speeches onto their social platform of choice with the hashtag #CdnScreenAwardWinner.
The virtual presentations are live-streamed on the Canadian Academy’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels as well as academy.ca.
Mary Kills People, Global’s end-of-life drama, received 11 nods, while the network’s hit reality TV series Big Brother Canada earned three nominations, including one for Best Reality Series.
Global National was recognized as a nominee for Best National Newscast, along with anchors Dawna Friesen, who was nominated for Best National Reporter.
Jason Priestley from Private Eyes is up against Dan and Eugene Levy for the Best Lead Actor award, among others.
ET Canada is nominated for two awards, including Best News Entertainment Series. Additionally, HGTV’s Island of Bryan has received four award nominations overall.
Here is the list of awards in the major categories for both TV and film presented during 2020’s Canadian Screen Awards’ series of virtual presentation. (Check back for the updated list from May 25-29)
CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS FOR BROADCAST NEWS (Announced on May 25)
Best Local Reporter
WINNER: Rumina Daya (Global BC News Hour at 6)
Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information
WINNER: W5: The Narco Riviera CTV (Bell Media) (CTV W5) Avery Haines
Best Photography, News or Information
WINNER: CBC News: The National – Dying Glaciers CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Jared Thomas
Best National Reporter
WINNER: CBC News: The National CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Paul Hunter
Best News or Information Segment
WINNER: CBC News: The National – Scars Left Behind CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Best News
Best News or Information Program
WINNER: W5: The Baby in the Snow CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV W5)
Best News or Information Series
WINNER: The Fifth Estate CBC (CBC) (CBC News)
Best Live News Special
WINNER: D-Day Remembered: The 75th Anniversary CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News)
Best News Anchor, Local
WINNER: CBC Ottawa News at 6 CBC Ottawa (CBC) (CBC Ottawa) Lucy van Oldenbarneveld, Adrian Harewood
Best News Anchor, National
WINNER: CBC News: The National CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang, Ian Hanomansing
Best Local Newscast
WINNER: CityNews Citytv (Rogers Media) (Citytv)
Best National Newscast
WINNER: CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme CTV News (Bell Media) (CTV News)
CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS FOR SPORTS PROGRAMMING
Best Sports Host
WINNER: 2019 Free Agent Frenzy TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) James Duthie
Best Direction, Live Sports Event
WINNER: 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals – Raptors vs 76ers Game 7: The Kawhi Shot Sportsnet (Rogers Media) (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Chris Phillips
Best Live Sports Event
Sponsor | Dome Productions
WINNER: 2019 NBA Finals Game 6 TSN (Bell Media) (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Paul Graham, Aaron Lafontaine, Dan Gladman
Best Sports Opening
WINNER: Bob Cole’s Final Game – Toronto/Montreal Game Sportsnet (Rogers Media) (Sportsnet) Ed Hall, Joshua Wilder, Jeff Shelegy, Jamie Hodgson, Tom Watkins, Chris Nasso
Best Sports Feature Segment
WINNER: Charlie Montoyo: Niño de Oro Sportsnet (Rogers Media) (Sportsnet) George Skoutakis, Jeremy McElhanney, Devon Burns, Jason McKinnon, Stephen Brunt, Marc LeBlanc
Best Sports Analyst
WINNER: Bobsleigh World Championships – Men’s Final CBC (CBC) (CBC Sports) Helen Upperton
Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer
WINNER: TSN (Bell Media) (Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment) Matt Devlin
Best Sports Program or Series
WINNER: 29 Forever TSN (Bell Media) (TSN) Josh Shiaman, Simon Garan, Mike Farrell, Ryan Rishaug, Darren Oliver, Kevin Fallis, Roy Janke
CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS FOR DOCUMENTARY AND FACTUAL
Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program
Sponsor | Rogers Group of Funds
WINNER: Mr. Jane and Finch CBC (CBC) (Oya Media Group) Alison Duke, Ngardy Conteh George
Best Immersive Experience – Non-Fiction
Sponsor | Independent Production Fund
WINNER: Traveling While Black (Felix & Paul Studios, Traveling while Black Inc.) Roger Ross Williams, Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael, Ayesha Nadarajah, Stephane Rituit, Bonnie Nelson Schwartz, Ryan Horrigan, Jihan Robinson, Lina Srivastava, Sebastian Sylwan
Best Immersive Experience – Fiction
Sponsor | Independent Production Fund
WINNER: Gymnasia (Felix & Paul Studios, National Film Board of Canada) Chris Lavis, Maciek Szczerbowski, Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael, Dana Dansereau, Loc Dao, Rob McLaughlin, Stephane Rituit, Patrick Watson
Best Production, Interactive
Sponsor | Independent Production Fund
WINNER: Super Queeroes (CBC Arts) Peter Knegt, Mercedes Grundy, Oliver Skinner, Reiko Milley, Eleanor Knowles, Jeff Hume, Lucius Dechausay, Kiah Welsh, Jonathan Busch, Allison Cake, Andrew D’Cruz
Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction
Sponsor | Independent Production Fund
WINNER: Canada’s a Drag (CBC Arts) Peter Knegt, Mercedes Grundy, Andrew D’Cruz, Romeo Candido
Best Short Documentary | Meilleur court métrage documentaire
Sponsor | Commanditaire | Hot Docs
WINNER: Take Me to Prom – Andrew Moir
Best Direction, Documentary Program
WINNER: Finding the Secret Path CBC (CBC) (Secret Path 2 Inc.) Mike Downie
Best Direction, Documentary Series
WINNER: Engraved on a Nation: On the Line TSN (Bell Media) (Clique Pictures) Juliet Lammers, Lorraine Price
Best Direction, Factual
WINNER: Future History – Awaken/Goshkoziwin APTN (APTN) (Redcloud Studios) Jennifer Podemski
Best Writing, Documentary
WINNER: Mr. Jane and Finch CBC (CBC) (Oya Media Group) Alison Duke, Ngardy Conteh George
Best Writing, Factual
WINNER: Still Standing – Churchill CBC (CBC) (Frantic Films) Jonny Harris, Fraser Young, Graham Chittenden, Steve Dylan
Best Sound, Non-Fiction
WINNER: Remarkable Rabbits CBC (CBC) (Remarkable Rabbits Inc.) Jane Tattersall, Sue Conley, Lou Solakofski, Andy Malcolm, Sandra Fox
Best Original Music, Non-Fiction
WINNER: The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ken Myhr
Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research
WINNER: The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ricki Gurwitz
Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research
WINNER: The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ricki Gurwitz
Best Picture Editing, Documentary
WINNER: Engraved on a Nation: On the Line TSN (Bell Media) (Clique Pictures) Pauline Decroix
Best Picture Editing, Factual
WINNER: The Fifth Estate – Murder in the Jungle CBC (CBC) (CBC News) Aileen McBride
Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary
WINNER: Sophie Leblond, Pedro Pires, Sylvia de Angelis – Alexandre le fou
Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary
WINNER: Pedro Ruiz – Havana, from on high
Best Photography, Documentary or Factual
WINNER: In the Making – Rebecca Belmore CBC (CBC) (White Pine Pictures) Maya Bankovic, Ann Tipper
Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series
WINNER: Finding the Secret Path CBC (CBC) (Secret Path 2 Inc.) Mike Downie, Gord Downie, Patrick Downie, Patrick Sambrook, Stuart Coxe, Craig Baines, Norma Mendoza
Best History Documentary Program or Series
WINNER: The Accountant of Auschwitz documentary Channel (CBC) (TLNT Productions, Good Soup Productions) Ric Esther Bienstock, Ricki Gurwitz, Randi Kirshenbaum, Jeff Sackman, Berry Meyerowitz, Jordan Nahmias
Best Factual Series
WINNER: Disasters at Sea Discovery Channel (Bell Media) (Exploration Production Inc.) Kelly McKeown, Marianne Kushmaniuk, Alix MacDonald
Best Documentary Program
WINNER: To the Worlds CBC (CBC) (Bountiful Films) Maureen Palmer, Helen Slinger, Wendy Ord
Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series
WINNER: A Day in the Life of Earth CBC (CBC) (Yap Films) Elliott Halpern, Elizabeth Trojian
Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary
Sponsor | Commanditaire | Rogers Group of Funds
WINNER: nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up – Tasha Hubbard, George Hupka, Jon Montes, Bonnie Thompson, Kathy Avrich-Johnson, David Christensen, Janice Dawe
—
Best Drama Series
Anne with an E
Cardinal
Coroner
Mary Kills People
Vikings
Best Comedy Series
Jann
Kim’s Convenience
Letterkenny
Schitt’s Creek
Workin’ Moms
Best Entertainment News Series
Entertainment Tonight Canada
ETalk
ETalk Presents: TIFF 2018
Best Reality Series
The Amazing Race Canada
Big Brother Canada
Blown Away
The Great Canadian Baking Show
Top Chef Canada
Best Lifestyle Series
Home to Win
Island of Bryan
Mary’s Kitchen Crush
Property Brothers
Where to I Do?
Best Local Newscast
CBC Ottawa News at 6
CBC Windsor News at 6
City News
Global BC News Hour at 6
Best National Newscast
APTN National News
CBC News: The National
CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme
Global National
Take a look at the schedule for the series of virtual presentations:
Monday, May 25, 2020
7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Broadcast News
7:30 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Sports Programming
8 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Documentary and Factual
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Children’s and Youth Programming, presented by Shaw Rocket Fund
7:30 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Lifestyle and Reality
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Crafts in Scripted Programs
8 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Scripted Programs and Performance
Thursday, May 28, 2020
7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Cinematic Arts
—
Global News and Global TV are both properties of Corus Entertainment.
