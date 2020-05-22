2020 Daytime Emmy Awards: Complete list of nominations

Send this page to someone via email

The Daytime Emmy Awards are skipping a theatre ceremony because of the coronavirus but the honours will be presented on a TV broadcast.

CBS’s decision to air the awards on June 26 is a bright spot for the daytime honours, which had been consigned to an online presentation in recent years as viewer interest dwindled.

The New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which organizes the daytime awards, had previously announced it wouldn’t hold the traditional theatre ceremony out of pandemic safety concerns.

“The Daytime Emmys are coming home,” president and CEO of NATAS Adam Sharp said in a press release. “For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that’s never been more important. We’re delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days.”

The first season of The Kelly Clarkson Show received Daytime Emmy Awards nominations for best entertainment talk show and host, while Jeopardy! veteran Alex Trebek’s nod for best game show host could give him a second consecutive win in the category.

Days of Our Lives star Susan Seaforth Hayes was nominated for best supporting drama actress. Hayes, 76, is the only cast member to appear in the series in all of the nearly 55 years that it has been on the air.

Other top nominees are Days of Our Lives with 22 bids, The Young and the Restless with 21 and The Bold and the Beautiful with 13.

Trebek, who has continued to host Jeopardy! as he battles pancreatic cancer, has won six Daytime Emmys for his work on the show and received a lifetime achievement Emmy award in 2011.

His fellow game show host nominees are Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal; Steve Harvey, Family Feud; Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 and Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune.

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmys will air Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Check out a list of the full nominations below:

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Burton, General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and Beautiful

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless

Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West, General Hospital

Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives<

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives

Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital

Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Tamara Braun, General Hospital

Rebecca Budig, General Hospital

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series

Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives

Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives

Eden McCoy, General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullin, General Hospital

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

The Young and the Restless

General Hospital

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Hot Bench

Judge Judy

The People’s Court

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Today show

Good Morning America

Sunday Today with Willie Geist

Outstanding Game Show

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Double Dare

The Price is Right

Jeopardy!

Family Feud

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

The View

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

The 3rd hour of Today

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Anna Navarro, The View

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Larry King, Larry King Now

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe

The Kelly Clarkson Show

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

The Talk

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and KeKe Palmer, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk

Maury Povich, Maury

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

—With files from The Associated Press

