2020 Daytime Emmy Awards: Complete list of nominations

The Daytime Emmy Awards are skipping a theatre ceremony because of the coronavirus but the honours will be presented on a TV broadcast.
CBS’s decision to air the awards on June 26 is a bright spot for the daytime honours, which had been consigned to an online presentation in recent years as viewer interest dwindled.
The New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which organizes the daytime awards, had previously announced it wouldn’t hold the traditional theatre ceremony out of pandemic safety concerns.
“The Daytime Emmys are coming home,” president and CEO of NATAS Adam Sharp said in a press release. “For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that’s never been more important. We’re delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days.”
The first season of The Kelly Clarkson Show received Daytime Emmy Awards nominations for best entertainment talk show and host, while Jeopardy! veteran Alex Trebek’s nod for best game show host could give him a second consecutive win in the category.
Days of Our Lives star Susan Seaforth Hayes was nominated for best supporting drama actress. Hayes, 76, is the only cast member to appear in the series in all of the nearly 55 years that it has been on the air.
Other top nominees are Days of Our Lives with 22 bids, The Young and the Restless with 21 and The Bold and the Beautiful with 13.
Trebek, who has continued to host Jeopardy! as he battles pancreatic cancer, has won six Daytime Emmys for his work on the show and received a lifetime achievement Emmy award in 2011.
His fellow game show host nominees are Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal; Steve Harvey, Family Feud; Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 and Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune.
The 47th Annual Daytime Emmys will air Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Check out a list of the full nominations below:
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and Beautiful
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless
Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West, General Hospital
Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives<
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives
Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives
James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital
Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Tamara Braun, General Hospital
Rebecca Budig, General Hospital
Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful
Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless
Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series
Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives
Eden McCoy, General Hospital
Katelyn MacMullin, General Hospital
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
General Hospital
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Hot Bench
Judge Judy
The People’s Court
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
Outstanding Morning Show
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Today show
Good Morning America
Sunday Today with Willie Geist
Outstanding Game Show
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
Double Dare
The Price is Right
Jeopardy!
Family Feud
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
The View
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
The 3rd hour of Today
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Anna Navarro, The View
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Larry King, Larry King Now
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe
The Kelly Clarkson Show
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
The Talk
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and KeKe Palmer, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk
Maury Povich, Maury
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
Outstanding Entertainment News Show
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
—With files from The Associated Press
COMMENTS