Traffic

Construction project will close westbound 403 between Hamilton and Brantford

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 22, 2020 1:25 pm
The westbound 403 between Hamilton and Brantford will be off-limits to motorists for about a week. File / Global News

The westbound 403 between Hamilton and Brantford is going to be shut down for the next few days.

The Ministry of Transportation says the westbound 403 will be closed for construction from Trinity Road to Garden Avenue in Brantford from 7 p.m. Friday, May 22 until 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.

The MTO says the closure also includes the on-ramp from Trinity Road to the westbound 403.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and plan alternate routes for the duration of the closure.

The ministry says detour signs will be in place during the project.

