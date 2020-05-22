OPP locate 2 hikers reported lost at Queen Elizabeth II Wildlands Provincial Park

Send this page to someone via email

OPP located two hikers who were reported lost in a provincial park in the Kawartha Lakes region Thursday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to a 911 call from one of two hikers who said they were lost in Queen Elizabeth II Wildlands Provincial Park, a 33,505-hectare preserve spanning the Minden and Gravenhurst area.

Members of the OPP’s emergency response team attended the scene on ATVs and the OPP’s helicopter was deployed to the area.

OPP say the helicopter crew locate the hikers and was able to extract and transport them to a safe location in the Sebright area.

Both hikers were reported in good health, OPP said Friday morning.

“The OPP would like to remind hikers to ensure that they tell someone where they are going, where they are starting from and how long they intend to be gone.

