Ontario’s police watchdog investigates man’s death in Victoria Harbour

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is investigating a 77-year-old man’s death in Victoria Harbour, Ont., which took place Wednesday evening.
According to the SIU, OPP received a call from the man seeking assistance and went to his home to check on his well-being.
The SIU says officers knocked on the front door, but when they received no response, they went to the back of the house, where the man was sitting in a chair in the driveway.
The man then discharged a firearm and sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the SIU says.
The SIU says two subject officers and three witness officers have been identified.
The 77-year-old man’s post-mortem examination is expected to happen in Toronto on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.
