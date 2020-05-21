Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary-based STEP Energy Services reports wage, job, spending cuts

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2020 12:15 pm
Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta., on June 20, 2007. .
Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta., on June 20, 2007. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

STEP Energy Services Ltd. is reporting job cuts, wage rollbacks, a reduction of manned equipment and reduced capital spending as it adjusts to lower oilfield activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Calgary-based company says adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell by 12 per cent to $22.8 million in the three months ended March 31, despite a 10 per cent increase in consolidated revenue to $194 million.

READ MORE: Oilpatch workers face pay cuts and layoffs as companies like Cenovus react to low prices

It attributes the decrease to a $2.5 million provision for bad debt and $1.9 million in severance for unspecified workforce reductions in mid-March in reaction to an oilfield slowdown in Canada and the United States.

Despite a recent rise in U.S. benchmark oil prices to above US$30 per barrel, STEP says it has further reduced its 2020 capital program to $15.5 million, down from $24 million previously and its initial plan of $47 million.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Fracking firm Sanjel’s Calgary headquarters to close amid ‘miserable’ demand

It repeated its warning of a potential breach of its debt-to-adjusted-earnings bank agreements within the next two quarters that could enable a demand for immediate repayment of all amounts due, adding it is seeking relief from its lenders.

It reported a first-quarter net loss of $52.2 million, compared with a net loss of $600,000 for the same period in 2019, mainly due to $58.8 million in non-cash impairment charges against its Canadian well-fracturing assets.

Analysts had expected a net loss of $2.56 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
STEPQ1Q1 resultsStep Energy Services2020 Q1 resultsfirst-quarter results2020 first quester resultsSTEP Energy Services Ltd.
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.