Waterloo reports 7 new coronavirus cases, no deaths as total cases reach 1,056

Waterloo Region reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,056 cases.

No new deaths were reported and the death toll stands at 112.

Meanwhile, 687 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is 65 per cent of cases.

The region continues to trail behind the province, which reported 76 per cent of all cases provincewide have been cleared.

Waterloo Region has completed 14,577 tests as of Thursday and at least 33 people remain in hospital.

There are 12 active outbreaks among long-term care and retirement homes in Waterloo Region, which is unchanged from Wednesday.

One more confirmed case of the novel coronavirus was reported in an outbreak at Conestoga Meats in Breslau, Ont.

Ontario reported 413 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 24,187. The death toll has risen to 1,993 as 31 more deaths were reported.

Ontario’s health officials said on Wednesday that Ontario is not out of the “first wave” of the outbreak yet.

— With files from Global’s Gabby Rodrigues