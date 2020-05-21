South Edmonton community mailbox vandalism latest in string of thefts

Send this page to someone via email

A theft at a superbox community mailbox in southeast Edmonton is the latest in more than a dozen similar thefts in the area, according to police.

On Wednesday, at least six community mailboxes in the Tamarack neighbourhood were found to have been tampered with. The doors on the superboxes were pried open, police said.

A spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service said there have been upwards of 20-25 superbox mail thefts in south Edmonton over the last several months. Scott Pattison said there doesn’t appear to be any trend to what is being taken.

In a statement, Canada Post said it is aware of the vandalism in south Edmonton and crews were sent out to the neighbourhood on Wednesday to repair the boxes. It was expected the boxes would be operational again by Thursday morning.

“We take these matters and the security of the mail very seriously,” Canada Post spokesperson Hayley Magermans said.

“We are constantly monitoring and evaluating community mailbox sites, but as you can understand, we don’t divulge specific security measures or broader information related to our equipment publicly as doing so would hamper their effectiveness.”

Anyone who believes they are missing mail is asked to contact the sender, Magermans said, who can then initiate a claim with Canada Post customer service.

Customers who are concerned about identity fraud are asked to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

At least six community mailboxes in Edmonton's Tamarack neighbourhood were found to have been tampered with Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Eric Beck, Global News