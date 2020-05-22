The Ongoing History of New Music, encore presentation: A history of shock rockers

Here’s a warning right from the outset: This is a weird program.
The performers ahead are famous because of their weird, shocking behavior. They set out to get our attention–and they did.
Some of us appreciated what they were doing, but it’s safe to say that the vast majority didn’t get them at all. These performers were branded as sick, deviant, sociopathic, psychopathic, and even criminal.
Yet all found some measure of fame within certain corners fo the rock universe. Their antics may seem tame now, even quaint. But if we put these behaviors and sounds in the context of the times, it honestly might have seemed that the Antichrist has sent his musicians to earth, ready to lead the young dancing and singing towards the Apocalypse.
Before you listen to this program, please looking around and ask yourself this question: “Won’t someone please think of the children?”
This is a look at some of the weirdest and most shocking rockers of all time.
Songs heard on this program:
- Marilyn Manson, The Beautiful People
- Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, I Put a Spell on You
- Screaming Lord Sutch, Jack the Ripper
- White Stripes, Jack the Ripper
- Arthur Brown, Fire
- Iggy Pop and the Stooges, Raw Power
- Alice Cooper, Billion Dollar Babies
- KISS, God of Thunder
- Sex Pistols, Anarchy in the UK
- Wendy O. Williams, It’s My Life
- Marilyn Manson, The Dope Show
- White Zombie, More Human Than Human
- GG Allin, When I Die
We have this playlist from Eric Wilhite.
