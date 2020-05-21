Waterloo apartment fire sends man to hospital with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 62-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an apartment fire that happened just after midnight on Thursday.

Flames reportedly ignited inside a building on Erb Street West at around 12:20 a.m.

Police say about 25 residents were evacuated from the main floor of the building and a man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Waterloo Fire Rescue and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating the cause the of the blaze.

It’s not known if the residents have been allowed back into their units.

