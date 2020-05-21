Findings of review of Calgary Board of Education to be released Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The province will be releasing the results of an independent review into the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) on Thursday.

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange ordered the provincial audit in November, accusing the CBE of “reckless misuse of taxpayer dollars” after the board announced 300 temporary teaching positions would be cut as it grappled with a $32-million budget shortfall.

In a November news release, LaGrange alleged the board had a “clear pattern of mismanagement” that “must be corrected.”

“There is no reason that a board with an operating budget of $1.2 billion servicing 130,000 students should be reducing teaching positions and harming our children’s education experience,” she said.

The CBE board of trustees, meanwhile, said it would be “fully co-operative” in any review process.

LaGrange will release the findings of the review and discuss the next steps to be taken at a 10 a.m. news conference.