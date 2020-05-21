Menu

Education

Findings of review of Calgary Board of Education to be released Thursday

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 9:03 am
Updated May 21, 2020 9:23 am
Results of CBE audit to be released by Alberta Thursday
Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will speak to the findings of a review of the Calgary Board of Education and the next steps to be taken on Thursday. Lauren Pullen has details.

The province will be releasing the results of an independent review into the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) on Thursday.

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange ordered the provincial audit in November, accusing the CBE of “reckless misuse of taxpayer dollars” after the board announced 300 temporary teaching positions would be cut as it grappled with a $32-million budget shortfall.

READ MORE: Calgary Board of Education to cut 300 temporary teachers amid $32M shortfall

In a November news release, LaGrange alleged the board had a “clear pattern of mismanagement” that “must be corrected.”

“There is no reason that a board with an operating budget of $1.2 billion servicing 130,000 students should be reducing teaching positions and harming our children’s education experience,” she said.

READ MORE: CBE announces $32M funding shortfall in wake of 2019 Alberta budget

The CBE board of trustees, meanwhile, said it would be “fully co-operative” in any review process.

LaGrange will release the findings of the review and discuss the next steps to be taken at a 10 a.m. news conference.

READ MORE: Calgary Board of Education trustee resigns, posts scathing reason why

