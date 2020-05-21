Belleville man charged with drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

A Belleville man is facing charges after police say officers were called to an apartment complex southeast of the city on Wednesday over a report of a man and woman walking into a unit and consuming narcotics.

The resident of the unit did not know the man and woman, police say.

A 36-year-old man from Belleville was taken into custody on drug-related charges.

Police say he is being held and faces charges of possession of fentanyl and crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

The male suspect was scheduled to be brought before a justice on Thursday morning for a show cause hearing at 11 a.m. at the Belleville Ontario Court of Justice.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 3 Belleville youths charged following assault that sent man to hospital

The female suspect was released unconditionally.

The names of the two suspects have not yet been released.