Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Belleville man charged with drug trafficking

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 8:42 am
Belleville police have charged a man with drug trafficking after responding to a call on Wednesday.
Belleville police have charged a man with drug trafficking after responding to a call on Wednesday. Belleville police/Twitter

A Belleville man is facing charges after police say officers were called to an apartment complex southeast of the city on Wednesday over a report of a man and woman walking into a unit and consuming narcotics.

The resident of the unit did not know the man and woman, police say.

READ MORE: People passed out in vehicle idling at Belleville intersection found with fentanyl, police say

A 36-year-old man from Belleville was taken into custody on drug-related charges.

Police say he is being held and faces charges of possession of fentanyl and crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

The male suspect was scheduled to be brought before a justice on Thursday morning for a show cause hearing at 11 a.m. at the Belleville Ontario Court of Justice.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 3 Belleville youths charged following assault that sent man to hospital

The female suspect was released unconditionally.

The names of the two suspects have not yet been released.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylDrug TraffickingBellevilleCrystal MethDrug PossessionBelleville policeman chargedBelleville CrimeBelleville Police ServiceBelleville drugsIllegal narcoticsBellevill Ontario Court of JusticeBelleville drug trafficking
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.