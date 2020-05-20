Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Businesses in Coutts, Alta., react to extension of Canada-U.S. border closure

By Emily Olsen and Danica Ferris Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 6:42 pm
Updated May 20, 2020 6:52 pm
COVID-19: Coutts officials reacts to extension of border closures
WATCH: The mayor of Coutts, Alta. says he isn’t surprised to hear that the Canada-United States border will remain closed for another 30 days. As Emily Olsen reports, the village is focused on getting better testing for those crossing the border, ahead of reopening.

Businesses near the Coutts, Alta., border crossing are facing another month of uncertainty following an announcement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday to extend the closure of the Canada-U.S. border to non-essential travel by 30 days.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the land border has remained open for essential travel, including the transportation of goods and travel for work purposes, but the owner of the Double Tree Inn, a business based out of Coutts, said there’s no doubt the closure to non-essential travel has been hard on businesses in the area.

READ MORE: How Coutts, Alta., is getting by one month after COVID-19 border restrictions

“We get say, 95 per cent of our business with the border being open,” Will Harty said. “I might have had about four rooms rented this last month.”

Despite the struggle to fill rooms at the inn, Harty said he wasn’t surprised to hear Trudeau has extended the closure, after watching the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

“It would probably just be worse, coming through the border and bringing it back up this way,” he said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Following the May long weekend, active cases reported south of the border surpassed 1.5 million, with the death toll rising to more than 90,000.

As of Wednesday, Coutts had zero active cases of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: May long weekend: What you can and can’t do in Alberta during COVID-19

Coutts duty-free store and a local restaurant have closed their doors and have no plans to reopen until the border does, and while Harty said his business should survive, others haven’t been so fortunate.

“I’m okay because I’ve been here 20 years now and I can probably shoulder it, but if I was only in it five years, I would probably be shut right now too.”

Tweet This

Coutts Mayor Jim Willett said since gathering restrictions have been relaxed, Coutts citizens are more on board with keeping COVID-19 out. He added that his main concern for the community remains a perceived lack of testing being done on anyone crossing the border.

“What the government has given them as guidelines have been lax,” Willett said. “All they have is a questionnaire and personal observation, and they know what to look for, but it’s still easy to mask some symptoms.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Southern Alberta’s Blood Tribe confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

Harty said he agrees with the need for more testing — especially for truckers.

“A lot of times they need a fax or whatever, so they will come here to the motel to get faxes and that done,” he said.

The business owner, however, said he remains optimistic that with this latest border closure the community will remain strong and be able to reopen without fear.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada-US Bordercovid-19 travelTravel Restrictionsborder closureCoutts AlbertaCoutts borderCoronavirus border crossing closureCoutts ABCoutts border crossing closureCOVID-19 border crossing closure
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.