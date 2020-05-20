Coronavirus: University of Saskatchewan sees increase in spring, summer course enrolments

Send this page to someone via email

School’s not out for summer for everyone.

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) has seen more students enroll in spring and summer courses. There has been a 16 per cent increase in spring and summer enrolments compared to last year.

It’s likely the increase is related to the free time students have had during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students use spring and summer courses for a variety of purposes,” said USask vice-provost of teaching, learning and student experience, Patti McDougall.

“Now, things are different and it’s more challenging for students to find work. Some are doing it as an opportunity to jump ahead.”

Students accepted into the university for the fall are now able to enroll in spring and summer classes as well.

“There was a really strong response to that invitation,” McDougall said.

“I think we had a couple of hundred people decide that they would in fact get started early in spring or summer.”

Students can take up to three classes in spring and another three for the summer, excluding the engineering faculty which only allows two classes per spring and summer semester.

If students take five classes between spring and summer, they will have completed the equivalence of a full fall or winter semester.

