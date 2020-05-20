Coronavirus: St. Albert reopens playgrounds, but discourages use

Send this page to someone via email

St. Albert has started reopening its playgrounds, after they were shut down at the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, St. Albert City Council approved reopening some outdoor amenities, including playgrounds.

Before reopening, all city playgrounds will be inspected by the Canadian Standards Association and any maintenance work that’s required will be completed.

Lions Park and Rotary Park were the first to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

After inspections and preparations are successfully completed, 37 more play structures will be reopened at 8 a.m. Saturday. The rest of the city’s playgrounds are scheduled to be opened by June 6.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Once the city park sites are open, community park sites, neighbourhood park sites and outdoor fitness equipment will follow, according to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the city stressed that it will not be sanitizing the outdoor amenities, so use of the equipment is still discouraged.

The playgrounds at St. Albert’s Lions Park and Rotary Park reopened Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News

On Friday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health spoke about guidance around the use of playgrounds. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said where playgrounds are not restricted by municipalities, they can be accessed.

“I recommend encouraging your children to play with children in the same household or cohort family,” she said. Tweet This

“Also, sanitize hands before and after playing on a play structure. And remember to wash your children’s hands and your own thoroughly when you get home from the playground.”

4:34 Playgrounds, service counters closed: the latest City of Edmonton developments amid COVID-19 Playgrounds, service counters closed: the latest City of Edmonton developments amid COVID-19

City-owned playgrounds in Edmonton were cordoned off and closed to the public on March 24. Drinking fountains and decorative fountains were also turned off.

Members of Edmonton’s emergency advisory committee are set to discuss the status of playgrounds during their weekly meeting on Thursday.