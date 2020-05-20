Menu

Health

Coronavirus: St. Albert reopens playgrounds, but discourages use

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 4:41 pm
The playgrounds at St. Albert's Lions Park and Rotary Park reopened Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
St. Albert has started reopening its playgrounds, after they were shut down at the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, St. Albert City Council approved reopening some outdoor amenities, including playgrounds.

Before reopening, all city playgrounds will be inspected by the Canadian Standards Association and any maintenance work that’s required will be completed.

Lions Park and Rotary Park were the first to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Here’s why experts, health officials want you to stay away from public parks

After inspections and preparations are successfully completed, 37 more play structures will be reopened at 8 a.m. Saturday. The rest of the city’s playgrounds are scheduled to be opened by June 6.

Once the city park sites are open, community park sites, neighbourhood park sites and outdoor fitness equipment will follow, according to the city.

However, the city stressed that it will not be sanitizing the outdoor amenities, so use of the equipment is still discouraged.

The playgrounds at St. Albert’s Lions Park and Rotary Park reopened Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
On Friday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health spoke about guidance around the use of playgrounds. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said where playgrounds are not restricted by municipalities, they can be accessed.

“I recommend encouraging your children to play with children in the same household or cohort family,” she said.

“Also, sanitize hands before and after playing on a play structure. And remember to wash your children’s hands and your own thoroughly when you get home from the playground.”

City-owned playgrounds in Edmonton were cordoned off and closed to the public on March 24. Drinking fountains and decorative fountains were also turned off.

Members of Edmonton’s emergency advisory committee are set to discuss the status of playgrounds during their weekly meeting on Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus In CanadaSt. AlbertCoronavirus UpdatesCOVID-19 AlbertaCoronavirus playgroundscovid-19 playgroundsPlaygrounds reopen COVID-19St. Albert playgroundsSt. Albert playgrounds reopen
