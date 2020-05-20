Menu

Traffic

Edmonton bus driver fined in fatal pedestrian collision

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 4:06 pm
69-year-old woman hit and killed by Edmonton Transit Service bus
WATCH ABOVE: (April 15, 2020) A woman crossing 118 Avenue in a marked crosswalk was hit and killed by an Edmonton Transit Service bus turning left. Fletcher Kent reports.

An Edmonton Transit Service driver has been fined under the Traffic Safety Act in connection with a fatal pedestrian collision last month.

Just after 11 a.m. on April 15, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 118 Avenue and 50 Street after a woman was struck by a bus while crossing the street.

Police said the 69-year-old woman was walking north on 50 Street in a marked crosswalk with a walk signal when she was hit by a bus that was turning left onto 118 Avenue.

READ MORE: Woman, 69, struck and killed by bus at northeast Edmonton intersection

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the collision.

On Wednesday, police said the male bus driver — whose name has not been released — was issued a violation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk under the Traffic Safety Act. The violation comes with a mandatory court appearance, where the court will decide on the penalty.

Police said their investigation into the collision has concluded.

The woman’s death was the first traffic-related fatality in Edmonton in 2020, police said.

