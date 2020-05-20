Edmonton bus driver fined in fatal pedestrian collision

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton Transit Service driver has been fined under the Traffic Safety Act in connection with a fatal pedestrian collision last month.

Just after 11 a.m. on April 15, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 118 Avenue and 50 Street after a woman was struck by a bus while crossing the street.

Police said the 69-year-old woman was walking north on 50 Street in a marked crosswalk with a walk signal when she was hit by a bus that was turning left onto 118 Avenue.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, police said the male bus driver — whose name has not been released — was issued a violation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk under the Traffic Safety Act. The violation comes with a mandatory court appearance, where the court will decide on the penalty.

Police said their investigation into the collision has concluded.

The woman’s death was the first traffic-related fatality in Edmonton in 2020, police said.