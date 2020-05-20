Five new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 436

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported five new coronavirus cases and two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 436, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Essa and Wasaga Beach, Ont., involving people ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s.

One of the new cases is community-acquired, while another is a result of close contact with another positive case. The sources of infection for the remainder of new cases are under investigation.

Of the health unit’s 436 COVID-19 cases, 309 have recovered, while 105 are associated with a local institutional outbreak and seven are hospitalized.

There are currently active COVID-19 outbreaks at Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie, Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, and Collingwood Nursing Home in Collingwood.

The outbreak at Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford was declared over on Tuesday.

According to the health unit, 95 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and fatality rates.

On Wednesday, the province of Ontario reported 390 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 23,774, including 1,962 deaths.