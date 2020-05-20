New modular housing units coming to help Kelowna’s homeless

A new three-storey modular apartment building is coming to Kelowna to help people suffering from homelessness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The building will be located at 1055 and 1063 Ellis Street and will have 38 self-contained studio units, each with a private washroom, shower and kitchen.
“The need for safe and secure housing has never been clearer, and these new homes will give more people a place to call their own,” said Housing Minister Selina Robinson in a news release.
“We are working quickly and urgently with our partners to protect all British Columbians during the COVID-19 crisis, including our province’s most vulnerable, because when people have housing, it’s good for everyone in the community.”
The building will feature a commercial-style kitchen, dining and lounge areas, laundry, and a medical room.
Services to be offered include meal programs, life and job skills training, and health and wellness support.
B.C. is contributing $9.5 million to the project, as well as an annual operating subsidy of $1.3 million.
The local chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association, which has also provided funded, will run the facility with 24/7 on-site staff.
Construction is set to begin in June, with expectations to finish in the fall.
