New modular housing units coming to help Kelowna’s homeless

A new three-storey modular apartment building is coming to Kelowna to help people suffering from homelessness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building will be located at 1055 and 1063 Ellis Street and will have 38 self-contained studio units, each with a private washroom, shower and kitchen.

“The need for safe and secure housing has never been clearer, and these new homes will give more people a place to call their own,” said Housing Minister Selina Robinson in a news release.

“We are working quickly and urgently with our partners to protect all British Columbians during the COVID-19 crisis, including our province’s most vulnerable, because when people have housing, it’s good for everyone in the community.”

The building will feature a commercial-style kitchen, dining and lounge areas, laundry, and a medical room.

Services to be offered include meal programs, life and job skills training, and health and wellness support.

B.C. is contributing $9.5 million to the project, as well as an annual operating subsidy of $1.3 million.

The local chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association, which has also provided funded, will run the facility with 24/7 on-site staff.

Construction is set to begin in June, with expectations to finish in the fall.

